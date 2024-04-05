US: Earthquakes in New York, New Jersey; might impact some air traffic facilities

New Jersey [US], April 5 : The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that the earthquake that affected several regions in the US might impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck 7 km north-northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Following the earthquake, the Federal Aviation Administration further stated that air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the FAA posted on X.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden is in touch with his team, which are monitoring potential impacts.

Moreover, she said that the White House is also in contact with federal, state, and local officials.

"The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more," she said in a post shared on X.

The President has been briefed on the earthquake, which had an epicenter in New Jersey, and he is in touch with his team who are monitoring potential impacts. The White House is in touch with federal, state, and local officials as we learn more.— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) April 5, 2024

The quake occurred at 19:53:20 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km.

According to the USGS, the earthquake's epicentre was found at 40.683°N latitude and 74.753°W longitude, respectively.

The New York Police Department stated that there were no damages or injuries reported, according to CNN.

Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, took to her social media X, and said that the earthquake has been felt throughout New York.

She further stressed that her team is assessing the impacts and any damage that may have occurred.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor