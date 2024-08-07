US election: Kamala Harris holds first rally with VP pick Tim Walz in Philadelphia

Washington DC, [US], August 7 : Vice President Kamala Harris held her first rally with newly announced VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported.

The event, which took place at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, drew a full house with an enthusiastic crowd. The candidates took the stage together to a roaring applause.

Walz, a former educator and second-term governor, is also the chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Before becoming governor, Walz served 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative-leaning rural district that has been predominantly Republican, according to CNN.

According to the campaign, Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, have raised more than USD 10 million since the Minnesota governor was announced as Harris' VP pick Tuesday morning, CNN reported.

Harris campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt called it "one of the campaign's best fundraising days this cycle."

Following the rally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist on Harris's VP shortlist, voiced his support for Harris and Walz to an enthusiastic crowd.

"I'm going to be working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America," Shapiro said in Philadelphia, where the candidates were holding their first joint rally.

He praised Walz, calling him "a great man," and "an outstanding governor. "Tim Walz is a teacher. Tim Walz is a Guardsman. Tim Walz is a great patriot. And I tell you what else, Tim Walz is a dear friend," he said.

Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

Taking to X, Harris stated, "I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let's get to work."

Walz also made a post calling it the "honor of a lifetime."

"It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I'm all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what's possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let's get this done, folks!" he said.

Harris also changed her profile cover photo on the X platform, with 'Harris Walz' on a blue background.

The "chemistry" between Kamala Harris and her newly selected running mate, Tim Walz, was "really important and it really clicked for both of them," CNN reported citing a source.

This came after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

On the other hand, Trump, who is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020, has named JD Vance as his running mate in the race. He is a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

