US elections 2024: Barack Obama praises Tim Walz as ideal VP pick

Washington, DC [US], August 7 : Former President Barack Obama has expressed his support for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, stating that Walz's belief in a government that works for everyone, not just select groups, would make him an even better vice president.

Obama praised Walz's performance and extended congratulations to Walz, his wife Gwen, their family, and the country.

https://x.com/barackobama/status/1820838206037794848?s=48&t=WnjyJyC971ItJhbOMQlj-Q

"Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That's what makes him an outstanding governor, and that's what will make him an even better vice president. Michelle and I couldn't be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family, and our country," Barak Obama said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Barack and Michelle Obama released a statement on Tuesday after Kamala Harris selected Walz as her running mate in the US election.

"When a presidential candidate chooses a running mate, it says a lot about who they are and what kind of president they'll be. Do they pick someone inexperienced and polarizing who will deepen our divisions? Or do they pick someone with the judgment to make tough decisions, and the character to believe that every voice counts and everyone deserves an equal chance?" the statement read.

"By selecting Tim Walz to be her vice president from a pool of outstanding Democrats, Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner - and made it clear exactly what she stands for," it added.

Obama also expressed confidence that Walz's experience and abilities make him an exceptional candidate for vice president.

"Governor Walz doesn't just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. As governor, Tim helped families and businesses recover from the pandemic, established paid family leave, guaranteed the right to an abortion, and put common sense gun safety measures in place to keep communities safe," the statement read.

"But Tim's signature is his ability to talk like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect - not all that surprising considering the fact that he served in the National Guard for 24 years and worked as a high school social studies teacher and football coach before being elected to Congress," it added.

According to CNN, Walz, a former educator and second-term governor, is also the chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Before becoming governor, Walz served 12 years in Congress, representing a conservative-leaning rural district that has been predominantly Republican.

Earlier, Harris held her first rally with newly announced VP pick, Walz, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday (local time), CNN reported.

The event, which took place at the Liacouras Center at Temple University, drew a full house with an enthusiastic crowd. The candidates took the stage together to a roaring applause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor