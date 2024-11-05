US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris appeals to voters to vote for "promise of America"

Washington DC [US], November 5 : Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has urged people in the US to vote hours ahead of the start of polling in the United States.

In a video posted on her X handle on Tuesday, the 60-year-old said, "Tomorrow".

The video shows the US Vice President holding campaign rallies and interacting with people. It also shows visuals of working-class and middle-class people.

"Do we believe in the promise of America and are we are ready to fight for it?" Harris says in the video.

"We are not going back!" she adds.

Tomorrow. https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P pic.twitter.com/z1Df3LEuP3— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Vice President interacted with some voters in Pennsylvania and asked for their support.

Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support. There's still time to join us on the doors: https://t.co/ZaRpcqNdUT pic.twitter.com/J7E8ObhEjp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024

She also held campaign rallies in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan, some key battleground states.

This is your reminder to… pic.twitter.com/eiIOTQaoMK— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 5, 2024

Moreover, in a social media post, Harris emphasised the need to bring stricter controls on possession and guns.

"I am a gun owner, and I believe we can protect the Second Amendment while also passing gun safety laws. We need to reinstate the assault weapons ban and pass universal background checks, safe storage laws, and red flag laws to keep our children and communities safe," she stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vice President also promised to legalize recreational marijuana.

"I will legalize recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry," she stated.

Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. She is also only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

The Vice President, who has Indian roots, was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington. Her mother was Indian and her father Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States.

During a Michigan rally on Sunday, Harris vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel's security and the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination.

"I want to say that this year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon. As President, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages and the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realise their right to dignity, freedom, security and self-determination," she said at the rally.

Earlier, Harris targeted Trump's economic record, specifically his handling of manufacturing jobs.

She claimed that nearly 2,00,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during Trump's presidency before the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands of those losses felt in Wisconsin alone. She also labelled "Trump one of the biggest losers of manufacturing jobs in American history."

