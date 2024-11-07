US Elections: Australian, Japan PM congratulate Trump

Washington DC [US], November 7 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday morning spoke to US President-designate Donald Trump to extend his greeting and congratulate him on the latter's election victory. They discussed the strengthening of bilateral relationship between their two countries including AUKUS that remains an important security partnership between United Kingdoms, US and Australia.

"Good to speak this morning with President Trump to personally congratulate him on his election victory. We talked about the importance of the Alliance, and the strength of the Australia-US relationship in security, AUKUS, trade and investment. I look forward to working together in the interests of both our countries," Australian PM Albanese posted on X.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba greeted President-elect Donald Trump on winning the elections, hoping to work together in ensuring "a free and open Indo-Pacific."

"Heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump). I truly look forward to working closely with you to further bolster the Japan-US Alliance & cooperate to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Japan PM Ishiba wrote on X.

Amazon Founder and Billionaire Jeff Bezos also congratulated Trump for his "political comeback" in the US.

"Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.

Earlier, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on his historic election victory in the recently held United States Presidential elections. He recalled their meeting in September earlier where they both discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the Ukraine President wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine was interested in "developing mutually beneficial political and economic corporation" that will benefit both the US and Ukraine.

