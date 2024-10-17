US elections: "Donald Trump unfit to serve, unstable, dangerous," says Kamala Harris

Washington DC [US], October 17 : Vice President Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on her presidential rival and former President Donald Trump, calling him "unstable, dangerous, and unfit to serve" ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections.

Harris made these remarks during an interview with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

During the interview, she said, "Listen to me... Donald Trump is unfit to serve, he is unstable, dangerous and people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends fulltime demeaning and engaging in personal grievances... American people are tired of that."

Harris further criticised Trump, accusing him of being willing to use the American military against US citizens and targeting individuals engaged in peaceful protests.

She said, "And here's the bottom line, he has repeated it many times, he has talked about turning the American Military on the American people, he has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest, he has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him."

During the interview, Harris also emphasised the importance of democracy, stressing that the President of the United States should be capable of handling criticism.

"This is a democracy and in a democracy the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able handle criticism without saying he'd lock people up for doing it. And this is what is at stake..."

Notably, Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American Vice President. If elected president, the 59-year-old would become the first woman in history to become the US president.

She is up against former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic return to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. If he wins, it would be the first time in over 100 years in US history, that a President would serve two non-consecutive presidential terms.

The US presidential polls are scheduled to be held on November 5.

