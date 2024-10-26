US Elections: Latest poll shows Trump, Harris tied at 48 pc for popular vote

Washington, DC [US], October 26 : With less than two weeks left for the presidential polls, the race seems extremely tight with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote, according to the final national poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

The results of the poll are not encouraging for Harris as it comes just less than two weeks ahead of the elections and as millions of people across the US have already cast votes, according to the New York Times.

The elections in the US are set to be held on November 5, with former US President Donald Trump running for a second term and Vice President Kamala Harris aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

In recent elections, Democrats have had an edge in the popular vote while they have lost the Electoral College and thus the White House. They have been looking to Harris to build a strong national lead as an indication that she would perform well in such critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, as reported by the New York Times.

Harris and Trump remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.

In the past few months, the presidential nominees of the Democratic and Republican parties have participated in high-profile debates, two assassination attempts on Trump have been made and the two leaders have held dozens of rallies across the seven battlefield states. In the past few months, hundreds of millions spent on advertisements have seemingly done little to change the trajectory of the race.

Kamala Harris' position, might have declined among likely voters since the last Times/Siena College poll, conducted in early October, the report added.

At the time, Kamala Harris had a narrow lead over Donald Trump, 49 per cent to 46 per cent. The change is within the margin of error. However, the Times's national polling average has registered a tightening in polls over the past few weeks.

Although the latest Times/Siena College poll has given a glimpse into national sentiment, ever, the presidential election will be decided in the seven battleground states where Trump and Harris have spent a lot of their resources and time.

Most polls in those states Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan indicate the contest is equally close.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor