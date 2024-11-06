US Elections: World leaders congratulate Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], November 6 : Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic election victory in the recently held United States Presidential elections. He recalled their meeting in September earlier where they both discussed the Ukraine-US strategic partnership to end Russian aggression.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," the Ukraine President wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy further said that Ukraine was interested in "developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation" that would benefit both the US and Ukraine.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," he further said.

Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store also congratulated Trump on his projected victory as the President of the United States of America (USA). "Congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration," he wrote on post on X.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election. The US is Norway's most important partner and ally. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the new Trump administration.— Jonas Gahr Støre (@jonasgahrstore) November 6, 2024

While congratulating Trump, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that European Union (EU) and the US are more than just allies. "We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she wrote on X.

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Hungary Prime Minister Orban Viktor said that Trump's comeback was the biggest in US political history.

"The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President@realDonaldTrumpon his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!" he wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor