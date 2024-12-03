US Embassy announces recruitment for 20th Nexus Business Incubator Cohort

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Nexus, a premier business incubator hosted at the American Center in New Delhi, is currently accepting applications for its 20th cohort which will begin a nine-week training program on February 2, 2025, the US Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Nexus cohort program provides an invaluable opportunity for 15 Indian start-up companies to receive specialized training from Indian and American experts to sharpen their value propositions, define their target markets, get market feedback on product/technology and create milestones to bring their companies to the market. This latest cohort will also explore the influence of artificial intelligence on start-up ventures and the importance of mental health for entrepreneurs, the US Embassy said.

Following the initial nine-week training program up to four companies will be invited to remain at Nexus for more in-depth support. These companies will be given full access to incubator facilities and networks for up to an additional eight months.

According to the statement, during this time, the Nexus team of experts will also work with them to take their companies to the next level by helping them get their products to market, grow their customer and revenue bases and, if appropriate, obtain funding to scale their operations.

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for this program should submit applications at www.startupnexus.in by January 5, 2025. Selected participants will be notified by January 17, 2025.

To deliver training for Nexus' 20th cohort, the US Embassy is partnering with the Global Training and Development Institute (GTDI) at the University of Connecticut (UConn). The program is funded by a grant from the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Department of State, it added.

GTDI works together with the Daigle Labs at UConn's School of Business to provide participants from across India the perspectives and critical tools for exploring the development of new and emerging ventures. The aim of the partnership is to enable sustainable community development while promoting the cultural and economic relationships between the United States and India.

Since the launch of the first cohort in 2017, 230 Indian entrepreneurs and 19 cohorts have graduated from Nexus, and collectively raised over USD 90 million dollars in external funding.

