US Embassy hosts special screening of documentary "Bogus Phone Operators"

New Delhi [India], April 9 : The US Embassy in New Delhi organised the special screening of a documentary film, 'Bogus Phone Operators' on Wednesday that exposes the world of illegal call centres and cybercrime and tech fraud.

The documentary highlighted successful US-India law enforcement cooperation in combating cybercrimes and how the authorities of the two countries teamed up to unravel a multi-million-dollar scam by impersonators preying on elderly US citizens.

The screening was organised at the American Centre in New Delhi, the US Embassy and Consulates in India said in a statement.

"Through the lens of the investigative officer who led the raid, the documentary 'Bogus Phone Operators' sheds light on the scale and severity of the alleged scam, its impact on U.S. victims, and the subsequent investigation involving cyber experts, lawyers, and a joint operation between Indian police and the FBI," the statement read.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, introduced the event and emphasised that both countries are making a real impact together by disrupting scammers and potential victims.

"I'm proud our Legal Attache office is highlighting the successful partnership between U.S. and Indian law enforcement in fighting cyber-crime. By disrupting scammers and potential victims, we're making a real impact together," Garcetti said.

Yule Kurup, the Producer of Bogus Phone Operators (BPO), shared the meaning behind his documentary.

"We are proud to present 'BPO' to audiences worldwide. We as Producers are dedicated to telling engaging and thought-provoking stories that resonate with audiences worldwide, spark conversation and inspire change," he said.

Kurup further stressed that the documentary serves as a stark reminder of the pervasive threat posed by cybercrime and the importance of remaining vigilant in an increasingly connected world.

"Through our exploration of the Thane Call Centre Scam, we hope to raise awareness and empower the viewers to protect themselves from similar fraudulent schemes," Kurup added.

Satyaprakash Upadhyay, the Director of Bogus Phone Operators, said that the scammers who make fake phone calls are spreading fast, targeting people worldwide.

"They are not just random people trying to take money from the victims. They are part of a big, smart, technically advanced group that knows how to get our personal information. They even pretend to be police or government officials without being afraid of getting caught because they are backed by a big network," he said.

Satyaprakash Upadhyay emphasised that it was time to understand their tricks and work together to stop them, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor