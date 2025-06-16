US Embassy in Baghdad warns Americans against travelling to Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 16 : The US Embassy in Baghdad on Sunday (local time) issued a security alert for American citizens in Iraq due to increased potential for foreign terrorist organisation-inspired violence or attacks against US businesses and locations frequented by its citizens.

The embassy urged US citizens to avoid travel to Iraq for any reason.

"We urge all U.S. citizens in Iraq to avoid locations frequented by foreigners and any large gatherings or crowds. We will continue to assess the situation and provide additional information as needed," the statement said.

Iraq: The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence or attacks against U.S. businesses and locations frequented by U.S. citizens. We urge all U.S. citizens in Iraq to avoid locations frequented by foreigners… pic.twitter.com/duErDdYLg2— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 15, 2025

"The Travel Advisory for Iraq remains Level 4: Do Not Travel. US citizens should not travel to Iraq for any reason. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates," the statement added.

Earlier on June 11, the US Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government personnel due to heightened regional tensions.

Iraq – Level 4: Do Not Travel Travel Advisory June 11, 2025 On June 11, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel due to heightened regional tensions. Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil… pic.twitter.com/ZKHTDelkmf — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) June 12, 2025

The Embassy said in a statement, "Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the U.S. government's limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq. Do not travel to Iraq for any reason," it said.

As per the Embassy, US citizens in Iraq face high risks, including violence and kidnapping. Terrorist and insurgent groups regularly attack Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-US. Militias threaten US citizens and international companies.

Attacks using improvised explosive devices, indirect fire, and unmanned aerial vehicles occur in many areas, including major cities. The Department of State requires U.S. government personnel in Iraq to live and work under strict security due to serious threats.

There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Iraq. Demonstrations, protests, and strikes occur frequently throughout the country.

These events can develop quickly without prior notice, often interrupting traffic, transportation, and other services, and sometimes turn violent, as per the advisory.

