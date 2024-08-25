US Embassy in India wraps up nationwide education fairs with event in Delhi

By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], August 25 : A series of eight education fairs, across the country, starting in Hyderabad on August 16, 2024, and concluding in New Delhi here today, were organised by the US Embassy and four consulates.

The fair gave students an opportunity to meet representatives from more than 80 accredited universities for undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate programmes.

In New Delhi, the fair was organised at the Lalit Hotel where more than 50 universities from across the United States participated.

Minister Counsellor for Public Diplomacy Gloria Berbena while speaking withsaid, "This is the last fair of the eight that have taken place across the country attached to our various consulates, and it represents over 50 universities which had registrations of over 10,000 students and their families. Here in Delhi, we have a total of 50 university representatives from all across the United States. There is a range of opportunities. There is so much opportunity that the American education can offer. Last year alone, we had 2,17,000 students studying in the United States, and we want to grow that number."

Speaking about the education system in the United States and India, she said, "There is tremendous interest here in India in young people to pursue their dreams to get that education, to foster that cross-cultural exchange because it is not just about the degree but it is also about building those relationships. It is about bringing that expertise and knowledge back to India and continuing that exchange of research and education."

Michael Wilhelm, Associate Provost, University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) spoke about the trend of students choosing the United States for higher studies and said, "I think, especially post-Covid, we have seen the numbers come back very strongly. Last year, there was a record number of visas issued for Indian students going to study in the United States. There is tremendous interest."

He discussed what sets an education in the US apart from that in other countries and said, "The fact that makes US higher education unique around the world, is the interaction between students and their professors. In many countries like India, education might feel like a passive experience. Students just sit back and listen to the professor. They might be reluctant to share their experience or to question their professor, even if they are cooperative. While in the United States, the professors are experts in their discipline and their relationship with the students is very unique."

Jorge Calderon, assistant director of international admissions, at Iowa State University said, "In the last few years, we have seen growth of 15 to 20% in international undergraduate and this number is going up every year. For this year, we still do not know the final numbers as the classes start this week, but it looks like we will be close to last year. Flexibility is a key difference in the education education systems of India and the States."

More than 1000 students came to attend the fair today in New Delhi. One of the students, Abhilash Nanda spoke about his wish to go to the United States for his PhD. He said, "I am currently pursuing my masters in applied mathematics from South Asian University. I am planning to do my PhD in the US as I have heard that the research infrastructure in the US and the professors are very good."

Another student Abya also spoke about her aspiration to study undergraduate programme in the United States. She said, "Currently, I am interested in biotech, but you know the interest keeps wavering. I am going to the US for an undergrad programme. The major difference in both countries is culture and experience. There are a lot of opportunities abroad and the culture there is different when we go outside. We get to talk to a lot of people. You get a better experience."

Apart from university interactions, in-depth sessions on the visa interview process and navigation of all admission procedures were also conducted for aspiring students.

