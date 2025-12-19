US Embassy issues security advisory for citizens amid Sharif Osman Hadi's funeral in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 : The US Embassy in Dhaka on Friday issued a security advisory for American citizens, citing media reports related to the arrival and funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi and warning of potential traffic disruption and unrest in the capital.

In a statement posted on X, the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka said, "Media reports that the body of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi will land in Dhaka at 6:05 pm today, Friday, December 19."

Providing details of the funeral arrangements, the embassy said, "His funeral prayer is expected to be held on Manik Mia Avenue (in front of the National Parliament Building) after Duhar prayer (around 1400 hours) on Saturday, December 20."

Linking the events to expected disruption in the city, the advisory noted, "Extremely heavy traffic is expected in the area and throughout Dhaka."

Cautioning US nationals about safety risks amid the gathering of large crowds, the embassy said, "U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and remember that gatherings intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence."

Advising avoidance of crowded areas, the statement added, "You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings."

The advisory comes as Dhaka continues to witness protests following the death of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the prominent figures associated with last year's July Uprising that led to a regime change in Bangladesh.

Amid the unrest, Hadi's family on Friday demanded the construction of a memorial in his honour at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection, where he initiated the movement. According to bdnews24, Hadi's brother-in-law Amir Hossain Howlader said the family was seeking formal recognition of his contributions as relatives and supporters gathered at Hadi's residence in Nalchity, Jhalakathi district, after news of his death surfaced.

"Hadi rose to prominence at Shahbagh. A memorial should be built for him there," Howlader said, as quoted by bdnews24.

The family also called for Hadi's poetry to be included in school textbooks, his biography to be taught in schools and colleges, and for those responsible for his killing to be identified and given exemplary punishment.

According to bdnews24, Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area, when two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene.

Critically injured, Hadi was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Evercare Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. On December 15, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, protests broke out across the capital, with a fresh wave of demonstrations erupting on Friday as activists gathered at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection demanding justice for the slain leader.

During the protests, some anti-India slogans were also raised, with demonstrators calling for the interim government to make way for a "revolutionary government," bdnews24 reported.

Earlier episodes of unrest saw protesters vent their anger at the offices of media organisations such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as at the partially demolished residence of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Amid the escalating tensions, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to refrain from violence, vandalism and arson. In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand 32 and 36 are not the same."

Linking stability to the political roadmap, the post added, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus issued its first response to the ongoing unrest on Friday, urging citizens to resist acts of mob violence.

It "strongly and unequivocally" condemned all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.

