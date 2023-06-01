US envoy Eric Garcetti calls on BJP President JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], June 1 : United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Garcetti was presented with a shawl by Nadda.

Previously, Garcetti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit will be an opportunity to elevate India-US relations to the next level.

"Our leaders are good friends and our countries are great friends. This is an opportunity to elevate their relationship and all of our relations to the next level," the US Ambassador said. He said PM Modi's visit will express the warmth between "our people and the ambitions we have to take this relationship forward."

Garcetti said India and the US "trust one another, and our defence partnership really displays that where it's that India has more exercises on the military side with the United States than any other country in the world, or whether it's the joint production of military defence."

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Garcetti inaugurated the US Consulate in Hyderabad on Friday during a gala celebration of the 247th anniversary of American Independence. Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Ambassador Garcetti, along with US Consul General Jennifer Larson and Ausaf Sayeed of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The event took place as a part of Ambassador Garcetti's first official visit to Hyderabad since assuming his duties as the top US diplomat in India.

"President Biden is fond of saying: Don't tell me what you value. Show me your budget and I'll tell you what you value," said Ambassador Garcetti."By that standard, it should be clear how deeply the United States values this city and this region. We opened this USD 340 million facility because Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are writing one of the most important chapters of the US-India Strategic Partnership," Garcetti said.

Ambassador Garcetti began his trip to Hyderabad with a visit to the historic Chowmahalla Palace. He also toured the US-supported Mitr Transgender Clinic, met with students at the Y-Axis Foundation, joined a lunch at the Indian School of Business, and visited T-Hub's facility in Raidurg.

He also visited Paigah Tombs and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. Garcetti tweeted, "After visiting the Paigah Tombs yesterday, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs today - which have also received support from the Ambassador's Fund for Cultural Preservation. More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to #Hyderabad so remarkable."

In another tweet, Garcetti stated, "Golconda Fort has witnessed a millennium of kings, dynasties, and empires. It's awe-inspiring to stand here amidst the great sweep of Deccan history." Eric Garcetti was credentialed as the 26th US ambassador to India by President Droupadi Murmu on May 11, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor