US envoy Eric Garcetti holds meeting with Chairman and CEO of US-India Strategic Forum

New Delhi [India], November 1 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday held a meeting with the Chairman of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, John T Chambers and the President and CEO of the USISP Forum, Dr Mukesh Aghi, underscoring that what India and the US is building togrther, will yield dividends in years, decades and centuries to come.

Garcetti further expressed joy to witness the US and India collaborating to realise their shared vision in one future.

In his post on X, Eric Garcetti stated, "I had a great meeting with @JohnTChambers, Dr. @MukeshAghi, and @USISPForum Board Members this morning. It is fascinating to witness #USIndia collaborating to realize our shared vision in one future. So much of what we're building together now will yield dividends in the years, decades, and even centuries to come."

USISPF Board Members also had a luncheon meeting with Sr. Bureaucrats from the Govt of India which included Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Telecommunications, and Ambassdor Vani Rao.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), formed in 2017, is an independent non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organisation headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across both countries.

Through its network of 400+ global companies, USISPF bridges the gap between business and government and fosters closer public-private sector partnerships across all facets of the economy and society in the United States and India.

Earlier this year, the USISPF organised the US-India Energy Partnership Summit, which addressed a variety of bilateral issues related to energy efficiency, security, access and technology.

This includes multi-stakeholder discussions on new collaborations in the areas of renewable energy, green buildings and sustainable cities, decentralised energy access, shale gas, and climate change.

The US Ambassador said that when it comes to something like climate, which is borderless, the two countries are going to be able to help the world together. He said the US-India relationship boils down to one word, trust and trust comes from real friendship.

