US envoy Garcetti lauds Indian Americans' contributions at White House Diwali event

New Delhi [India], October 30 : The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' invaluable contributions.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/1851469872418447453

Garcett shared a post on X and wrote, "What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse ! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond."

"From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali." the post added.

Recently, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

This was the couple's last Diwali celebration as President and First Lady. Over the years, the Bidens' Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1851323150656540983

White House shared the pictures of the Diwali celebrations on X and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations, the US President said, extended Diwali greetings to the people, highlighting its significance, and acknowledged that today, the festival is proudly celebrated in the White House.

Highlighting the contributions of the South Asian American community to the fabric of American life, Biden said the community is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world.

"The South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life," Biden said.

"Yours is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world...Now, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly in the White House," he added.

The President also spoke to the moment's significance, noting that the country is facing an "inflection point" and reminding attendees not to take the 'Idea of America' for granted.

Reflecting on the challenges of American democracy, he acknowledged the ongoing debates and dissent inherent in a diverse society but stressed the importance of unity and historical awareness.

The US President further recalled the time when he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first Diwali celebration at the Vice President's residence in 2016.

He touted the diversity of his administration, including current Vice President Kamala Harris as well as US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

"Only in America is everything possible," Biden said at the end.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor