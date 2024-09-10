US envoy Geeta Rao Gupta to visit India to strengthen ties, empower women

Washington DC [US], September 10 : Dr Geeta Rao Gupta, US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues, is set to embark on a visit to India, aimed at strengthening US-India bilateral ties.

During her trip, she will focus on advancing the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment and will address gender-based violence prevention and response.

She will visit India from September 11 to 16, the US Department of State said in a press release.

On September 11, Ambassador Geeta Gupta will co-host a meeting of the US-India Alliance on Women's Economic Empowerment, a public-private partnership between the Department of State, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US-India Business Council (USIBC), the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University, and the American India Foundation, with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Deputy Assistant Secretary for India and Bhutan Nancy Jackson, and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.

At this first in-person gathering of the alliance, alliance members will discuss joint efforts to expand women's corporate workforce participation, participation in STEM research and education, and entrepreneurship in India, the release said.

On September 12, she will speak on a USIBC Ideas Summit Panel on "Leading the Charge: Women Pioneers Shaping the US-India Corridor."

On September 13, the Ambassador will hold meetings in Chennai, where she will engage with regional government officials and others on the importance of women's safety from gender-based violence (GBV) in public spaces. She will also meet with private sector, labour, and civil society organisations to discuss the Dindigul Agreement as a model for preventing GBV and harassment in the workplace.

On September 16, Ambassador Rao Gupta will return to New Delhi, where she will continue to elevate the issue of GBV in public spaces, with a focus on public transit. The Ambassador will deliver keynote remarks at a POWER Seminar on "Empowering Women: Unveiling the Importance of Public Transport Facilities," the release added.

