US Envoy Sergio Gor holds talks with Indian counterpart Kwatra amid Christmas festivities

Washington DC [US], December 25 : US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor held talks with Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, at Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on X, Gor said, "It's always a pleasure to meet with India's Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Mohan Kwatra. This was his first visit to Mar a Lago!"

It’s always a pleasure to meet with India’s Ambassador to the U.S. @AmbVMKwatra. This was his first visit to Mar a Lago! pic.twitter.com/IqqaDaZwmI— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) December 24, 2025

Gor later extended his greetings on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year. He met US President Donald Trump on the occasion.

"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" Gor said in a post on X.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/DZ0Y3KwXcH— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) December 24, 2025

This came amid the ongoing trade talks between India and the US. India is close to finalising a trade deal with the US in the backdrop of tariffs levied on the import of Indian goods.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the United States of America here in the national capital on Tuesday said that routine consular services will not be available from December 14-26 in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order that provided for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Embassy said, "The US Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates. Routine consular services will not be available during these dates."

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India will be closed from Wednesday, December 24, 2025, to Friday, December 26, 2025, in accordance with the Presidential Executive Order providing for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on these dates.… pic.twitter.com/5jUIEro5gK— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 23, 2025

Earlier on December 18, US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order which noted that all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government would be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively.

Ahead of Christmas, during an address to the nation on December 18, Trump had also announced a special 'warrior dividend' for military service members.

Trump announced that over 14,50,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas.

He said, "I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special warrior dividend before Christmas. In honour of our nation's founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier 1,776 dollars."

