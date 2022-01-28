US envoy to UN confirms requesting UNSC meeting on Ukraine on Monday

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the mission had requesting an open UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation on Ukraine's border and said she looks forward to a direct and purposeful discussions on Monday.

"Today, after weeks of close consultation with Ukraine and partners on the Security Council, the United States called an open meeting of the Security Council to discuss a matter of crucial importance to international peace and security: Russia's threatening behavior against Ukraine and the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in Belarus," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Thursday. "The Council's full attention is needed now, and we look forward to direct and purposeful discussion on Monday." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

