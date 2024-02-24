US, EU stress on peace in Taiwan Strait, advocate peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues

Taipei [Taiwan], February 24 : The United States and European Union affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

Both countries also sought to address the challenges posed by China's non-market policies and practices. Both sides confirmed their intention to continue de-risking by investing in their resilience and reducing critical dependencies and vulnerabilities, the joint statement said.

The United States and the European Union issued a joint statement commending Taiwan for its vibrant democracy and expressing support for its meaningful involvement in international organizations.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Secretary General Stefano Sannino held the sixth high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China and the fifth meeting of the US-EU High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific.

Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino also held the fifth meeting of the High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific. They discussed ongoing and mutual strong support of a free and open Indo-Pacific which is inclusive, prosperous, secure, based on the rule of law; and protects shared principles including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights.

Both sides shared their respective assessments on geopolitical trends shaping the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Both leaders called for continued coordination to protect maritime security and uphold navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea, a vital trade waterway with global importance. The US and EU continued discussions on current challenges in the South China Sea, Myanmar, and the DPRK, including the DPRK's arms transfers to Russia and Russia's use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine.

Under Secretary Nuland and Secretary General Sannino reaffirmed the intent of the U.S. Department of State and the European External Action Service to continue close coordination on China and the Indo-Pacific and to hold the next round of talks in Brussels later this year.

