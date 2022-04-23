US, Europe urge China not to undermine sanctions against Russia

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino in Brussels to hold the third high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China.

"Together, they exchanged views on their respective bilateral relations with China. In particular, they held an in-depth discussion on their recent engagement with China on Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine," US State Department said in a press statement after the meeting between the two sides on April 21 and April 22.

They underscored they will continue to urge China not to circumvent or undermine sanctions against Russia, and not to provide any form of support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and reaffirmed that such support would have consequences for our respective relationships with China.

They also expressed concern about China's repeated information manipulation, including amplification of Russia's disinformation regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Taiwan, they underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait to regional and global security and prosperity. They expressed their support for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, and discouraged any actions, which undermine the status quo.

US Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Sannino also discussed China's stances and activities in multilateral fora, noting that U.S. and EU objectives will continue to focus squarely on upholding international law and principles, the maintenance of the centrality of the UN Charter, and respect for human rights.

They expressed particular concern about, and opposition to, recent incidents of economic coercion by China, affirming their solidarity with those targeted and underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing growing instances of economic coercion.

They also reviewed the outcome of senior officials' and expert-level exchanges on multilateralism, human rights, and engagement with China.

They also condemned the situation in Xinjiang, notably the existence of a large network of "political reeducation" camps, widespread surveillance, systemic restrictions on freedom of religion or belief against Uyghurs and other persons belonging to minority groups, as well as the use of forced labor.

( With inputs from ANI )

