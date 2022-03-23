US expresses concern over Taliban's school ban for girls

The head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary on Wednesday expressed concern regarding the reports that the Taliban extended their indefinite ban on allowing female students above sixth-grade access to schools.

The decision of the Taliban came hours after Afghan girls were allowed to return to high schools from Wednesday. Media reports said that girl students above the sixth grade were not to be allowed to enter the classrooms at the beginning of the new school year.

"I'm deeply troubled by multiple reports that the Taliban are not allowing girls above grade 6 to return to school. This is very disappointing and contradicts many Taliban assurances and statements. All Afghan youth deserve to be educated," McCary tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, US Special envoy Rina Amiri also said that these reports not only weakens confidence in the Taliban's commitments but further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters.

"The reported failure to open schools for girls above grade 6 across the country not only weakens confidence in the Taliban's commitments but further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters," Amiri tweeted.

Teenage girls across Afghanistan were supposed to return to schools after being banned by the Islamic outfit earlier. Since taking over power in August last year, the Taliban have rolled back women's rights in virtually every area, including crushing women's freedom of movement.

The vast majority of girls' secondary schools were closed. Universities recently reopened, with new gender segregation rules. But many women are unable to return, in part because the career they studied for is now off-limits as the Taliban banned women from most of the jobs.

According to HRW, women and girls are blocked from accessing health care as well. Reports suggest that women and girls facing violence have no escape route.

Allowing girls into schools and other educational institutes has been one of the main demands of the international community.

The majority of countries have refused to formally recognise the Taliban amid worries over their treatment of girls and women and other human rights issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

