US extends condolences to those affected by quake in Tibet

Dharamsala, Jan 8 The United States has extended condolences to all those affected by the January 7 earthquake in southern Tibet.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond to requests for US government assistance," wrote State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller on X on Wednesday (IST).

Extending heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of those killed, injured, or displaced by the earthquake in southern Tibet, where temperatures have dropped below freezing, US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, said, "We stand with Tibetan and other communities who were impacted and wish them a speedy recovery."

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Shigatse region of Tibet on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 180 others injured. About 1,500 fire and rescue workers were deployed to search for people in the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

"I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured," said Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, who lives in exile in India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X: "Our prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy, and we wish a quick recovery to everyone who was injured."

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has called on the Chinese government to ensure that all relief efforts are conducted in a fair, inclusive, and transparent manner, prioritising the safety and well-being of the Tibetan people.

"Aid and relief work should not be politicised," the ICT said in a statement.

The epicentre of the quake was Dingri County, a region situated in the Himalayas near the Nepalese border, known for its harsh weather conditions and high altitude.

Shigatse, a historically significant city in Tibet, is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the highest-ranking spiritual leaders of Tibetan Buddhism.

Since the forced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama by the Chinese authorities in 1995, the city has become a symbol of the ongoing political and cultural repression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

In the wake of this calamity, it is crucial that relief and recovery operations and reconstruction work are conducted in a manner that fully involves and includes the Tibetan people, it said.

Past experiences, such as the 2010 earthquake in Kyegudo, where Tibetans were marginalised and excluded from relief efforts, must not be repeated. At that time, Tibetan monks and local communities were actively engaged in helping victims, but the Chinese authorities obstructed their efforts, and reports later emerged of widespread corruption and mismanagement of aid, said the ICT.

Tibet is located in one of the most seismically active regions in the world and it is vital that long-term disaster preparedness and risk mitigation measures be put in place to protect the Tibetan population.

The international community must also continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that any aid provided is distributed equitably and transparently.

