US: Families of Israeli hostages stand in solidarity, appeal for release of their loved ones

Washington DC [US], February 5 : Families of Israeli hostages gathered near the White House, standing in solidarity and calling for the release of their loved ones ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The crowd gathered in large numbers to demand the release of the hostages.

One of the women shared her personal experience of captivity, explaining that she had been kidnapped from her home on October 7 and was held captive for 55 days by Hamas, enduring fear, hunger, and torment. "But I was one of the lucky ones. I made it out on the first deal. My partner, Matan, did not. Matan is still there. 79 hostages are still there," she said.

She added, "I have lived through that pain. I know what is going through right now."

She gave a call to the US President, saying, "President Trump, I know you don't walk away. I know you don't stop until the job is done. And that's why I'm begging you. Not as a politician, but as someone who has already shown the world what true leadership looks like. Please don't stop now. If this deal falls apart, the hostage will die."

She added, "You are the only one who can stop it from happening. Please, President Trump, don't let them be forgotten. Don't let Matan die in the dark. You have already done the impossible. Now I'm begging you to finish what you started. Bring them all home, now!"

The crowd responded with chants of "Bring them home, now!"

Ahead of the meeting with President Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office posted on X an image of the Prime Minister preparing for the discussions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preparing for his meeting, later today, with US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ctII2IC2Yb— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 4, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli PM's Office shared his statement ahead of the arrival in the US.

"In this meeting, we'll deal with important issues, critical issues facing Israel and our region: victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its componentsan axis that threatens the peace of Israel, the Middle East and the entire world", the Prime Minister's Office cited quoting the Israeli PM.

The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East. Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better," the statement added.

