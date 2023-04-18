US: FBI arrests two for opening police station for China's Ministry of Public Security

Washington [US], April 18 : Two New York City residents were arrested by the FBI on Monday for allegedly operating a secret, illegal police station for China's Ministry of Public Security in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

The station, one of the more than 100 that China operates around the world ostensibly to help its citizens renew documents such as driver's licenses, allegedly had a more sinister purpose: to monitor and harass Chinese activists and dissidents in the United States as part of what US prosecutors call China's "transnational repression" campaign.

Harry Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, both US citizens and leaders of a Chinatown non-profit, were arrested Monday morning on charges of conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government, and obstruction of justice for destroying evidence of their communication with a Chinese security official, VOA reported.

The first charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, while the second charge calls for a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The men made their initial court appearances Monday afternoon.

In two other related schemes unveiled Monday, prosecutors charged a group of 34 officers of the Chinese Ministry of public security with creating thousands of fake online personas to threaten and harass Chinese dissidents, and another group of six Chinese public security personnel with directing a China-based employee of video conference provider Zoom to remove Chinese dissidents from the company's platform.

The tech executive, Julien Jin, was first charged in 2020, VOA reported.

The charges, announced by top law enforcement officials in New York, come amid growing tensions between China and the United States over a range of issues, from Beijing's claim over Taiwan to Chinese transnational repression activities, VOA reported.

China's foreign ministry in the past has described the stations as "service centres" catering to its citizens around the world.

The existence of the New York outpost came to light in September 2022 after a Spain-based human rights group, Safeguard Defenders, released an investigative report on a network of dozens of stations around the world, saying it was part of China's "growing transnational repression."

The New York Post last year identified the charity as America ChangLe Association NY Inc. and said it owned and operated the alleged police station above a noodle restaurant in Chinatown, VOA reported.

US prosecutors allege that Lu, who maintains a home in China, has had "a long-standing relationship of trust" with the Chinese government.

In 2015 during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States, Lu allegedly took part in counterprotests against members of Falun Gong, a religious movement banned in China.

In 2018, he was enlisted by Chinese security officials to facilitate the return of a purported Chinese fugitive to China; in 2022, he was asked to locate a pro-democracy activist living in California, VOA reported.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Chinese police station in October, seizing Lu and Chen's cellphones, according to the charging document.

In interviews with the FBI, the two men admitted that they had deleted their communications with their primary Ministry of public security liaison after learning about the federal investigation.

In addition to Lu and Chen, five other members of the Chinatown nonprofit supported the police station's operations, according to the criminal complaint.

None of them registered as agents of a foreign government with the Justice Department, which suggests that more arrests and charges related to the illegal operation of the police station case may be coming.

In a statement, Matt Olsen, assistant attorney general for national security, said China's efforts go far beyond the bounds of acceptable nation-state conduct.

"We will resolutely defend the freedoms of all those living in our country from the threat of authoritarian repression," he said.

In an updated report in December 2022, Safeguard Defenders said there were 102 Chinese overseas police service centres in 53 countries around the world.

US law enforcement officials declined to comment on whether China is operating other stations in the United States.

But Safeguard Defenders says its research indicates the presence of a second Chinese police station based in Los Angeles.

