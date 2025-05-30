US Federal Appeals Court pauses rulling which paused President Donald Trump's tariffs

Washington DC [US], May 30 : A US federal appeals court on Thursday (local time) has paused Court of International Trade rulling which paused US President Donald Trump's large-scale imposition of sweeping tariffs, as reported by CNN.

In its decision, the the US federal appeals court restored President Donald Trump's ability to levy tarrifs in emegency situations which he declared earlier this year. The court also orded both sides to provide written arguments on the question of blocking President Trump's tarrifs, which are supposed to be submitted in the early half of next month, CNN further reported.

Earlier, A US federal court ruled against US President Donald Trump's large-scale imposition of sweeping tariffs, deeming that this move exceeds his legal authority and that it would affect a wide range of imported goods, as reported by CNN.

The decision, handed down by the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan, determined that the tariffs including those introduced under emergency economic powers were unlawful; however, the Trump administration has already filed an appeal, leaving the future of the tariffs uncertain, CNN reported.

The White House on Thursday (local time) expressed its stern disagreement with the US federal court for blocking the Trump administration's move to impose sweeping tariffs on other countries.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, lambasting the US court's ruling, said that the judges have failed to "acknowledge" the President's authority and that the court should have no role in interfering in this decision.

"These judges failed to acknowledge that the president of the United States has core foreign affairs powers and authority given to him by Congress to protect the United States' economy and national security. The courts should have no role here," Leavitt said at the press briefing.

"There is a troubling and dangerous trend of unelected judges inserting themselves into the presidential decision-making process. America cannot function if President Trump or any other president for that matter has their sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges. President Trump is in the process of rebalancing America's trading agreements with the entire world bringing tens of billions of dollars in tariff revenues to our country and finally ending the United States of America from being ripped off," she said.

Leavitt said that these judges are undermining the credibility of the United States on the world stage.

"The administration has already filed an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and an immediate administrative stay to strike down this egregious decision, but ultimately the Supreme Court must put an end to this in the sake of our Constitution and our country," she said.

