US Fighter Jets Scrambled After Civilian Aircraft Violates Donald Trump Airspace at New Jersey Bedminster

US fighter jets scrambled to intercept a civilian aircraft on Sunday, August 3, after it accidently entered President Donald Trump's no-fly zone at Bedminster retreat in New Jersey. The aircraft entered a temporary flight restriction (TFR) area at around 12.50 pm (New Jersey local time), according to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), quoted by Fox News.

The violated civilian aircraft was later escorted out of the no-fly zone area by NORAD fighter jets, which used flares to signal him. This is the second such incident during the day, said NORAD.

Earlier on the same day, another aircraft had entered the TFR zone. In total, there were five unauthorised violations over the weekend. The involvement of flares, which might have been visible to the locals in the second instant. "flares are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," NORAD added.

NORAD said the flares also burn out quickly and completely, so there is no danger to those on the ground when dispersed. Officials are warning private pilots to do their homework before takeoff.