US: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in New Jersey

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Passaic, the US state of New Jersey on Friday (local time).

A six-alarm fire broke out at a chemical plant in Passaic on Friday night, Fox News reported.

Passaic Mayor, Hector Lora has asked all nearby residents to close their windows.

"We are requiring all residents to close your window, stay away from the immediate area," Lora said.

Lora said that the fire has not reached the chemicals inside the plant, but noted that it was spreading closer, Fox News reported.

He also noted that there are no injuries currently reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

