US firm Waters Corporation opens Global Capability Center in Bengaluru with $16 mn investment

Bengaluru, Dec 6 US firm Waters Corporation, an analytical laboratory instrument and software company, inaugurated its new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru’s RMZ Ecoworld technology park on Wednesday.

The new $16 million facility will employ more than 300 for roles enabling leading-edge software engineering, technology and product development, data analytics, and IT.

"India continues to be one of our fastest growing markets and a key location for the talent that we need to drive global customer success and innovation forward," Waters Corporation President and CEO Udit Batra said.

“The Waters India GCC is an integrated extension of our global team, serving as a centre of excellence across areas such as software engineering, technology and product development. This is an exciting day for Waters as the future holds many possibilities.

"Opening the Waters GCC is a significant milestone for our team in India. We chose Bengaluru because of the availability and depth of talent, the friendly business environment, and its close proximity to our customers," Waters India Pvt. Ltd General Manager T. Anilkumar said.

"Our GCC in Bengaluru will allow us to access and develop exceptional talent within Waters to accelerate our technological capabilities, operational excellence and productivity in support of our customers in India and around the world," he added.

