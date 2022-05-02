US First Lady to start trip to Romania, Slovakia on May 5 - Reports

US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to show support to Ukrainian refugees, meet with US military personnel deployed overseas, and hold official meetings, media reported on Monday, citing the White House.

The first lady will leave for Romania on May 5, pay a visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on the following day and depart for Bucharest on May 7 to hold meetings with the country's government officials and humanitarian workers, CNN reported.

The report added that Jill Biden will travel to Bratislava on May 7 to meet with the US embassy staff before leaving for Kosice and Vysne Nemecke in the country's east, where the first lady will express support to displaced Ukrainians.

On May 9, the first lady will meet with Slovakian officials before her departure to the US, according to the report.

More than 5.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor