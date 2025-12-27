US: Five injured after shooting Northwest DC, investigations underway

Washington DC [US], December 27 : A shooting took place in Northwest DC on Friday night (local time), which left five people injured. The DC Police Department said investigations are underway and a lookout is in effect for multiple suspects.

In a series of posts on X, the DC Police Department said that the shooting investigation is underway at 5th and N Street, with a lookout for suspects who fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

While all five injured males are conscious and breathing, the police said that the incident remains under investigation.

"Alert: Shooting investigation in the area of 5th and N Street, NW. Preliminarily, four adult male victims have been located conscious and breathing. Look out for multiple suspects who fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan."

"FINAL UPDATE: Five adult males were injured in this incident. All five were taken to area hospitals, conscious and breathing. The incident remains under investigation."

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

