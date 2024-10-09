US: Florida beefs up preparation for Hurricane Milton

New York, Oct 9 Florida is making final preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to make landfall near Tampa Bay on the west central coast of the US state on Wednesday.

More than 5 million residents on Florida's western coast were urged to leave the densely populated coastal area. Milton re-intensified on Tuesday to Category 5, the highest rating, with sustained winds at about 270 km/h in the centre.

More than 20 counties in the state issued mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, and officials uttered dire warnings to those under evacuation orders, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officials said the "life-threatening storm" will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of Florida through Wednesday. The centre is likely to make landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night.

The US National Weather Service's National Hurricane Center urged Florida residents to finalise preparing their families and homes ahead of Hurricane Milton as conditions will gradually deteriorate into Wednesday.

"With Hurricane Milton almost here, TODAY is the LAST DAY to evacuate. When the storm hits, areas will be flooded and will be extremely dangerous to drive through," the agency warned on Tuesday.

"Now is the time to execute your plan and follow any evacuation orders from your local officials," wrote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on X, adding that "Your home can be rebuilt, your possessions can be replaced, but we cannot replace a life lost to the storm."

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw warned that Milton "is the storm of the century" and urged residents to evacuate.

The hurricane is "expected to bring multiple weather hazards such as high winds, deadly storm surge, tornadoes and heavy rain," the Florida Division of Emergency Management warned on X, noting that "Power outages are anticipated statewide due to these hazards."

"Beginning tomorrow, portions of the state will be experiencing tropical storm force winds, which means it's unsafe to drive or be outside," said the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

There will be free shuttles operating in multiple counties assisting with evacuations to shelters, according to the agency.

The Florida National Guard has activated approximately 5,000 service members for Hurricane Milton preparedness operations, while the Florida Department of Health deployed nearly 600 emergency response vehicles to support emergency evacuations and patient transport as needed, according to the updates on state preparedness efforts for Hurricane Milton released by DeSantis' office.

Florida is facing its largest-ever evacuation of emergency healthcare facilities due to Hurricane Milton, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told ABC News.

Airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Florida as the storm approaches.

Walt Disney World theme parks in Florida said they will close on Wednesday "before higher winds are expected to reach Central Florida" and are likely to remain closed on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden on Monday approved the declaration of emergency in Florida, which is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene. Biden has postponed a planned trip to Germany and Angola and will instead focus on the preparations for the expected landing of Hurricane Milton in Florida.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor