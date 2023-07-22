US forces capture 3 in airborne operation in Syria

Damascus, July 22 The US forces has captured three people in an airborne operation in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, media reported.

With the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the operation was carried out at dawn in the village of Akidat in the province's eastern countryside, the state news agency SANA report said.

After intense and random firing on homes and farmlands, the US forces and the SDF encircled a home in the village, captured three of its occupants and took them to nearby US bases, the report added, without providing details about the identity of the captured people.

The US forces frequently carry out similar operations to capture suspected Islamic State (IS) agents, particularly in Deir al-Zour which has a sprawling desert region where IS militants hide, Xinhua news agency reported.

