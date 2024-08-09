US forces destroy Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen; F-22 fighter jets arrive in West Asia

Florida [US], August 9 : United States forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one Houthi ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to the US Central Command.

Additionally, US forces successfully destroyed one Houthi uncrewed surface vessel in the Red Sea, it said in a press statement on Thursday (local time).

"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behaviour by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security," the statement read.

USCENTCOM covers the area located between the European, Africa and Indo-Pacific Commands.

Meawnwhile UK's maritime security agency on Friday issued a second incident alert following a missile attack on a vessel off the coast of Yemen.

The vessel was earlier targeted by attackers in two fast boats who fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the ship, the Al Jazeera reported.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the missile exploded in close proximity to the vessel which was travelling some 45 nautical miles (around 83 km) south of Yemen's Red Sea port city of al-Makha (Mocha).

"The vessel and crew are reported to be safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the UKMTO said, without naming the ship and warning other vessels in the region to "transit with caution".

The development comes amidst heightened alert in the West Asia region following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran while he was on an official visit to Iran and the killing of Hezbollah's top military leader Faud Shukr in an airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on July 30.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7 attack.

According to the US Maritime Administration, Houthis have launched over 50 attacks on shipping, resulting in casualties, vessel seizures, and disruptions to global trade routes. The campaign has forced shipping firms to seek alternative routes, impacting approximately 12 per cent of global trade that traverses the Red Sea.

On August 2, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered additional fighter jets and Navy ships to West Asia. The US is also taking steps to increase its readiness to deploy more land-based ballistic missile defences, the Pentagon said.On August 8, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the arrival of F-22 fighter jets to its area of responsibility.

Also as per the US Central Command, the top commander of US military forces in West Asia, Army General Michael Kurilla on August 8 returned to Israel to meet with defence officials.

