US forces seize two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in Atlantic

Washington, DC [US], January 8 : The United States Coast Guard on Wednesday released footage showing US forces boarding and taking control of the oil tanker Bella I, later renamed Marinera, in the North Atlantic, as part of stepped-up efforts to enforce sanctions linked to Venezuela's oil trade.

In a post accompanying the video, the Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated its "specialised capabilities, global impact, and an unstoppable joint force," underscoring the role of coordinated maritime law enforcement in enforcing international sanctions.

https://x.com/USCG/status/2009042811736469596?s=20

Detailing the operation, the Coast Guard said, "Alongside @DeptofWar, @USCG conducted a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Bella I this morning in the North Atlantic. Following a sustained shadowing effort across the Atlantic by Coast Guard Cutter Munro, tactical Coast Guard teams leveraged our powerful maritime law enforcement authorities to secure Bella I through a tightly executed joint operation."

Highlighting the inter-agency effort behind the action, it added, "Through a whole of government effort and seamless coordination, our maritime fighting force is proud to own the sea, uphold international law, and defend America."

The seizure of Bella I forms part of a broader US crackdown on vessels linked to Venezuela's oil trade. The United States has taken control of two oil tankers connected to Venezuela, one of which was flying a Russian flag. The White House said President Donald Trump is "not afraid" to continue seizing sanctioned vessels, even amid concerns that such actions could escalate tensions with Russia and China, CNN reported.

Further details on the seizures indicate that one of the tankers had evaded US authorities for weeks, while the other was carrying up to two million barrels of Venezuelan crude, according to companies that track global oil shipments.

According to The New York Times, shipping intelligence firms Kpler and TankerTrackers.com said both vessels were part of a so-called "ghost fleet" ships that covertly transport oil on behalf of Russia, Iran or Venezuela in violation of sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries.

Hours after the seizures, including that of the Russian-flagged tanker, the US Secretary of State outlined a plan for Venezuela's near-term future that included proposals for the United States to sell up to 50 million barrels of seized Venezuelan oil and decide how the proceeds would be distributed, the report said.

The seizure of the Russian-flagged tanker marked a further escalation in tensions with Moscow following the ouster of its ally, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. As reported by The New York Times, the US military said in a statement that its forces had "seized" the vessel in the North Atlantic, between Scotland and Iceland, for violating US sanctions.

The report added that the ship was not carrying oil at the time of the seizure, but had previously attempted to sail to Venezuela to load crude and had been eluding US forces for more than two weeks before being intercepted.

