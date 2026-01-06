"US foreign policy states if any situation arises in their region, they can respond," says Former Foreign Secy

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], January 6 : Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the foreign policy of the US is such that if it deems that any country is posing as a threat, it will have the right to respond.

Shringla, while talking to ANI, said that looking at the situation there, India released an advisory for Indians in Venezuela.

He said, "What we have seen is that the current US foreign policy is that if any situation arises in their region, whether it's North America or South America, that poses a threat or a challenge to the US, then the US has the right to respond. And what we are seeing, what the US has done, is in accordance with that policy. And they have apprehended the Venezuelan president, Maduro, on drug charges and have even registered a case against him in a New York court," he said.

"So, regarding what they have done, we have seen that the Indian government has issued an advisory to our citizens in that region, asking them to be careful and to contact our embassy there if they face any problems or have any concerns," he added.

While speaking on AIMIM chief Owaisi asking PM Modi to bring 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to India, he said, "Action is already being taken. In Operation Sindoor, a very powerful action was taken by our side against those who attacked India. We will not spare any terrorist group that attacked our country, our citizens. We will pursue them."

The remarks came after Owaisi, speaking at a gathering in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, referred to reports on the Trump administration's recent operation in Venezuela and urged the Indian Prime Minister to take similar action to bring back the 'mastermind' of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks from Pakistan.

Owaisi said, "Today we heard that US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America. If US President Donald Trump can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then you (Prime Minister Modi) can also go to Pakistan and bring back the mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India."

In an official X post, Owaisi wrote, "If @realDonaldTrump can pick up Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro from there, then why can't @narendramodi pick up the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks from Pakistan?" He also shared a video of himself making the statement.

On Saturday, Washington carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump stated that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

He said that American forces, working with law enforcement agencies, captured Maduro and his wife in a night-time operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor