US: Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Donald Trump for presidential polls

Michigan [US], August 27 : Former US congresswoman, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 announced her endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential polls in November, The Hill reported.

Gabbard, who has become a regular presence in conservative media, announced a National Guard Association gathering in Michigan where Trump was also speaking.

"This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world, and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before," Gabbard said.

"This is one of the main reasons why I am committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander-in-chief," she added.

Notably, Gabbard ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in the Democratic primary in 2020. After ending her bid, she exited Congress, left the Democratic Party and appeared at events like the Conservative Political Action Conference, The Hill reported.

The former congresswoman has huddled with Trump in recent weeks as part of preparations for next month's scheduled debate between Trump and Vice President Harris.

Arguably the most notable moment of Gabbard's unsuccessful 2020 White House bid was when she attacked Vice President Harris on the debate stage over her record as a prosecutor.

Gabbard's endorsement comes days after Robert F Kennedy Jr suspended his independent White House bid and backed Trump, which the former president's campaign touted as a significant development in battleground states.

This comes days after the New York Times reported that Trump has brought in Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks in the debate against Kamala Harris.

Gabbard reportedly joined Trump's practice session at the latter's private club and home, Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to face off in the ABC News debate on September 10.

Notably, Gabbard brings some key qualities to Trump's role: She's a woman, at a moment when Trump is for a second time facing a woman as his general election rival; she's a former House member, giving her policy experience; and, perhaps most importantly for Trump, she has been on a debate stage with Harris and delivered a stinging attack against her record as a prosecutor, New York Times reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor