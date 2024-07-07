United States: Four people killed, three others injured in mass shooting in Kentucky

Kentucky [US], July 7: Four people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting inside a home on Saturday. The people were having a birthday party inside the home in northern Kentucky when the shooting occurred, CNN reported, citing police. Officers found seven victims suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 3 am (local time) after they received calls of an active shooter at a home on Ridgecrest Drive in Florence, according to Florence Police Department Chief Jeff Mallery, CNN reported.

Jeff Mallery identified the four gunshot victims as Hayden Rybicki (20), Delaney Eary (19) and Melissa Parrett (44) and Shane Miller (20). He said that the homeowner Parrett was hosting her son's 21st birthday party when the shooting occurred. Police identified Chase Garvey (21) as the suspect. According to police, Garvey was not invited to the party. However, he was known by the people in attendance.

According to police's statement, three of the victims were taken to a hospital in Cincinnati and were critical but in stable condition.Initially, Garvey fled from the site of the incident and police say he was discovered a short time later in a crashed vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, CNN reported.Police said Garvey was taken to a hospital, where was later pronounced dead. According to authorities, the shooter's motive is not clear and Garvey acted alone.

Mallery said, "We've never dealt with this before. I know it's going on throughout the nation, but this is the first time we've had a mass shooting in Florence. So, it is very emotional."According to officials, there is no ongoing threat to the people and an investigation is being conducted, according to CNN report.The shooting is the 277th mass shooting to take place in the US in 2024, CNN cited the data from the Gun Violence Archive. The archive considers a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, which does not include the shooter.

