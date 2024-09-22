US: Four shot dead, dozens injured in mass shooting

Birmingham (Alabama), Sep 22 Four people were shot dead and dozens injured in yet another shocking incident of mass shooting reported from the United States late Saturday night.

Local police authorities in Birmingham, Alabama said that the shooting took place just before midnight in Five Points South.

"Officials arrived on scene to find two men and one woman lying unresponsive on the sidewalk. Police say the victims died at the scene. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says a fourth victim was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital. Birmingham Fire and Rescue reports taking eight victims to the hospital. Police say four of them have life-threatening injuries," reported Birmingham's WBRC FOX6 News.

The television station quoted police officers as saying that dozens of victims have been admitted at various hospitals across the city.

"These mass shootings have more to do with culture than they do criminality. Mayor Randall Woodfin said it best this week.. we're seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets, and I think this speaks exactly to what our mayor just said," Fitzgerald told the TV network.

It stated that police believe involvement of multiple shooters in the firing incident on a group of people either on the sidewalk or on the road of Magnolia Avenue and that detectives are still working to confirm whether the shooters fired their guns on foot or from a car.

"BPD officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties. Five Points South area," the Birmingham Police posted on X.

The police authorities also issued a number, asking citizens to contact them if they have any information pertaining to the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor