US freezes immigrant visas for 75 countries

Washington, Jan 14, The Trump administration has ordered an indefinite pause on immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries, citing concerns that applicants could become a “public charge” and draw on American welfare and public benefits, according to a State Department directive and public statements from senior administration officials.

The decision, which takes effect on January 21, directs US consular officers worldwide to halt processing of immigrant visas while the department reassesses its screening and vetting procedures under existing immigration law.

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people,” State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” he said.

Pigott said immigrant visa processing from the 75 countries would be paused while the department reassesses procedures “to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

A State Department memo, first reported by Fox News Digital, instructs consular officers to refuse visas under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s “public charge” provision during the review period. The pause is described as indefinite and will remain in place until the reassessment is completed.

The White House reinforced the policy move through an official statement on social media. “US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries, including Somalia, Russia, Iran,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

A full list of the countries impacted by these visas has not been officially released yet. The move affects a wide range of countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America, including Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Thailand, and Brazil, the news channel said.

The administration said exceptions to the pause would be “very limited” and only considered after an applicant has cleared public charge concerns.

Immigrant visas, which lead to permanent residence, cover family-based green cards, employment-based categories, and humanitarian protections. Non-immigrant visas are temporary and include tourist and business travel, student visas, short-term work permits, investor visas, and diplomatic or media assignments.

