US, Germany condemn Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, says Blinken

The United States and Germany condemned Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (local time) said in a joint statement with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"We condemn Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders, as well as Moscow's increasingly harsh rhetoric as it continues to push the false narrative that Ukraine seeks to provoke a conflict with Russia," Blinken said.

Secretary of State also said that one country cannot simply change by force the borders of another or dictate the choices another country makes in its foreign policy or with whom it chooses to associate or seeks to establish a sphere of influence to subjugate its neighbours.

"What's happening right with Russia's actions towards Ukraine isn't just about Ukraine, as important as that is. It's about some of the most basic principles of international relations that we both share and adhere to - for example, that one country cannot simply change by force the borders of another or dictate the choices another country makes in its foreign policy or with whom it chooses to associate - or seeks to establish a sphere of influence to subjugate its neighbors," Blinken said.

"These principles and upholding them are necessary to preserve peace and security, and we cannot and will not allow them to be violated with impunity. That's something that Germany and the United States believe strongly, and our countries are steadfast in our support for Ukraine's independence, its territorial integrity, its sovereignty," he added.

Blinken also said that Germany and US will raise their concern over Russia's destabilizing actions and violations of international norms.

"In the meeting today, the foreign minister and I emphasized our desire and preference to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation to deal with the situation that currently confronts us. We would far prefer a diplomatic path and diplomatic solution to the situation. We will test Russia's willingness to take that path starting next week through the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," US Secretary of State said.

"In those three meetings, we expect that Russia will raise some concerns that it has, many of which have already been publicly aired. We will raise our concerns about Russia's destabilizing actions and violations of international norms," he added.

The US and NATO have voiced concerns over Russia's alleged preparations for invading Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

( With inputs from ANI )

