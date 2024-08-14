"US goal remains to turn the temperature down in Middle East": US envoy in UN

New York [US], August 14 : Amid the volatile situation in the Middle East after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that its aim is to turn the temperature down in the middle region, deter and defend against any future attacks.

"A broader regional conflict is not inevitable. The United States' overall goal remains to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against any future attacks, and avoid regional conflict," she said.

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties following the August 10 strike by the IDF on the compound in Gaza that included a school and a mosque sheltering desperate, displaced people, including women and children.

We have raised our concerns with Israel, and while they indicated they were targeting senior officials from Hamas and Palestinian Jihad, they have an obligation to do everything possible under international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

Nearly two weeks later, the response has yet to come, as Tehran is calibrating its counterattack.

The United States, alongside Qatar and Egypt, has worked tirelessly for months to forge the framework agreement on the table, with only the details of implementation to be concluded.A framework based on the principles endorsed by this Council in Resolution 2735.

As President Biden emphasized in a statement last week with leaders of Qatar and Egypt, she said, "There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement."

"US has called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay," the US envoy said.

Indeed, from the start of this conflict between Hamas and Israel, the United States has worked to avoid a situation in which the fighting in Gaza spirals into a broader regional conflict.

Four months ago exactly, on April 13, the United States worked closely with Israel and partners in the region to repel Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel, and stave off a broader conflict.

Stressing that once again there is a moment of heightened threat, The envoy said, "Consequently, the United States has taken needed precautionary steps, including moving an aircraft carrier group and additional air assets to the region, so that, should the situation arise again, we are prepared to defend Israel and U.S. military personnel in the region against any threats."

The envoy urged it is time to finalise a deal for an immediate ceasefire with hostage release in Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor