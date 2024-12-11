US grants aid to Haryana airport redevelopment

Arlington [US], December 11 : The US Trade and Development Agency awarded a technical assistance grant to India's Haryana Airports Development Corporation Limited (HADC) to support the comprehensive redevelopment of Maharaja Agrasen International Airport (Hisar Airport) into an integrated aviation hub focused on cargo and logistics, an official statement said.

The project will increase air cargo throughput at Hisar Airport, located in the National Capital Area, which includes Delhi, as per the statement.

"USTDA's partnership with HADC is an example of USTDA's longstanding commitment to advancing India's growing civil aviation sector," said Enoh T Ebong, USTDA's Director. "Our work will enhance the redevelopment of Hisar Airport, strengthen local supply chains, and create opportunities for US companies to deploy their technology for its implementation," the statement quoted her as saying.

Since opening in 1967, Hisar Airport has primarily been used for general and business aviation purposes like private aircraft and pilot training. It is located over three hours by car from the nearest international airport, impeding businesses seeking to take advantage of air cargo services. This USTDA-funded technical assistance will alleviate these challenges by facilitating the airport's transformation into a cargo hub, supporting two-way trade and investment in local infrastructure while strengthening India's supply chain network.

"The agreement between HADC and USTDA demonstrates the progressive vision and spirit of cooperation between the two nations, said Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini. "Our vision is to take advantage of USTDA's international expertise to make Hisar into an integrated cargo complex. This will help India achieve its aviation infrastructure growth targets," as per the statement.

"Since 2007, the United States and India have worked together to foster tremendous growth in the civil aviation sector," said US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. "Today, we celebrate the latest step in building an even better aviation experience for our citizens, businesses, and passengers throughout the world. Together, through partnerships like these, the United States and India are laying the groundwork for the future of civil aviation."

US businesses interested in submitting proposals for the USTDA-funded technical assistance should visit www.ustda.gov/work/bid-on-an-overseas-project.

USTDA's grant advances the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework's supply chain pillar as well as the US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, a public-private partnership to support commercial, technical, and policy cooperation in between the US and India's civil aviation sectors.

The US Trade and Development Agency helps companies create US jobs through the export of US goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies. USTDA links US businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor