US greets Pakistan on I-Day, now 'appreciates' engagement in counterterrorism

Washington, Aug 14 Months after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday extended greetings to Islamabad on the occasion of its Independence Day (August 14), saying Washington "deeply appreciates Pakistan's engagement on counterterrorism and trade".

The dastardly Phalagam terror attack was condemned worldwide, and the Pakistani Army Chief even had to face protests during his US visit in May. However, with trade interests gaining prominence after Islamabad offered Balochistan to Washington, DC, the Donald Trump administration has extended an open handshake to Pakistan Army General, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Rubio, on Pakistan's Independence Day, issued a statement: "On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14. The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan's engagement on counterterrorism and trade," Rubio said in an official statement.

The remarks came after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22, in an attack that drew strong condemnation globally. The US had also condemned the attack and had later designated The Resistance Front (TRF), which had carried out the attack, as a terrorist outfit.

Rubio also expressed optimism about strengthening cooperation in critical minerals and hydrocarbons, aiming for "a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis".

"We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis," the statement read.

Rubio's statement reflects what observers see as a warming of Washington-Islamabad relations under US President Donald Trump, despite controversy surrounding Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's recent visits to the US.

Munir's trip, which was aimed at boosting military and strategic ties, faced widespread protests from the Pakistani diaspora and supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Videos from the demonstrations -- including one showing a protester repeatedly shouting "Geedad" (jackal) at Munir -- went viral, and analysts termed the incident a public embarrassment for Pakistan's military establishment.

According to reports, President Trump's interest in tapping Pakistan's oil and mineral reserves is part of a broader push to counter China's dominance in the global rare earth market -- critical for advanced military technologies, including drone systems.

The US sees access to these resources as key to diversifying supply chains and reducing dependence on Beijing.

However, the proposed US-Pakistan mineral cooperation faces staunch opposition from Baloch leaders. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent activist, has warned that such a deal would empower Pakistan's military and intelligence apparatus while worsening the marginalisation of Balochistan's population.

Calling Balochistan "an ancient sovereign nation under illegal occupation", he highlighted the region's rich reserves of rare earth minerals, oil, gas, and its strategic ports and airbases, lamenting that its people remain oppressed under "regimes" hostile to secular and peaceful traditions.

Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress, also lambasted Munir, branding him a "fake Field Marshal" and an "enemy of humanity".

He urged the removal of rogue state Pakistan's nuclear weapons, warning that the "religiously motivated" leadership could act on destructive ambitions that threaten global security.

