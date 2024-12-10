US: High school student killed by train in Houston

Houston, Dec 10 A high school student was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train in southeast Houston, the largest city of the southern US state of Texas, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) confirmed.

The 10th-grade Milby High School student was found dead on the scene after being struck by the train around 7:35 a.m. (local time) on Monday morning, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media.

"This morning, a Milby student was involved in a fatal accident near campus. HISD's Crisis Response team has responded to the school to provide support to students and staff, and communications have been sent to Milby HS families," the district said in a statement.

"The Milby HS community has suffered a tragic and unfortunate loss," the statement said.

The Houston Police Department said that it appeared to be a tragic accident with no signs of foul play.

