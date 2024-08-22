US: Hindu prayers held at stage on day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Chicago [US], August 22 : As day three of the Democratic National Convention kicked off on Wednesday (local time) in Chicago, Hindu prayers were held on the stage, in a beautiful display at the convention.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago on Monday, one month after Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee. The theme of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Former US President Bill Clinton, ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey, and Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz were the key speakers on day three of the Democratic Convention in Chicago.

In his Democratic National Convention (DNC) speech on Wednesday (local time), former US President Bill Clinton expressed his support for the Democratic nominee for the upcoming US Presidential election, Kamala Harris, and urged Americans to vote for the "president of joy" for the White House.

"From a man who once had the honour to be called in this convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us...So, I'll be doing my part. You do yours," he said during his convention speech.

Clinton, who was the 42nd President of the United States further said that he now wants America to be "more inclusive, more future-focused."

"Just think what a burden it's been on us to get up day after day after day after day, buried in meaningless hot rhetoric when there are so many opportunities out there, so many problems that need to be solved I want that. And that's the America Kamala Harris will lead," Clinton said during his speech.

Kamala Harris is the first Asian American woman and woman of colour to head a significant party ticket. Earlier last month, a virtual vote officially recognised the vice president as the Democratic party nominee. After Biden withdrew from the contest and backed her, the party came together in support of her.

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican-born Donald Harris, an 85-year-old retired Stanford University economist, and Indian-born Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer researcher who passed away in 2009.

Harris secured her party's nomination for president, after US President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

Harris will formally accept the presidential nomination during her speech on Thursday, a night dedicated to the theme "For the Future."

Typically, the convention includes a roll call vote to formally nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

However, Harris officially cemented her status as the presidential nominee earlier this month when she earned a majority of delegates in a virtual roll call. The vote was held in early August to avoid potential issues with ballot access in Ohio. A ceremonial roll call is still expected to take place at the convention.

Democratic organizers had to rework the programming entirely for the DNC after President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket.

