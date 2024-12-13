US House approves bill authorising Taiwan defence funding

Washington [US], December 13 : The US House of Representatives has approved a USD 895 billion National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to enhance Taiwan's defence capabilities with up to USD 300 million in military articles and training, Taipei Times reported.

The bill, passed in a 281-140 vote on Wednesday, aims to support Taiwan's self-defence initiatives amid rising tensions in the region.

The NDAA includes the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, designed to help Taiwan maintain its self-defence capabilities. US Representative Jack Bergman, chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, called the bill "critically important" in ensuring Taiwan's ability to defend itself. He emphasised that the act would significantly contribute to Taiwan's defence infrastructure.

In addition, Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, highlighted the inclusion of a study on defence industrial agreements with Taiwan.

"The bill requires a feasibility study of entering into defence industrial agreements with Taiwan to promote lethality and supply chain resilience," Moolenaar said.

The NDAA authorises the Pentagon to provide Taiwan with military assistance in key areas such as anti-tank and anti-ship missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, long-range precision weapons, cyber defence, electronic warfare, and integrated air and missile defence systems. This funding is also intended for critical combat training, secure communications equipment, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support, reported Taipei Times.

To speed up the delivery of arms, the bill directs the US State and Defence departments to provide Taiwan with defence articles directly from US inventories and to supply foreign partners with the necessary materials to replenish their own stocks used in supporting Taiwan.

The bill also establishes a partnership program between the US and Taiwan in military trauma care, mental health conditions associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, and amputee care. In a related move, the bill proposes inviting Taiwan's naval forces to participate in the next year's Rim of the Pacific exercise, though this is a non-binding suggestion.

Additionally, the bill incorporates the BOLSTER Act, aimed at coordinating plans with European allies in response to any attempts by China to overthrow Taiwan's government or block its access to the region. The NDAA also includes provisions for responses to potential cyberattacks on Taiwan or a naval blockade, Taipei Times reported.

To assess the impact of Chinese military actions, the bill requires the US president to submit reports on the expected economic consequences of a 30-day and 180-day blockade or quarantine of Taiwan by the People's Liberation Army.

With the approval of both the US Senate and House, the NDAA is now one step closer to becoming law, pending the signature of the US president. However, the bill's implementation also depends on the passage of a separate appropriations bill.

