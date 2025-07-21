US House of Representatives passes Department of Defence Appropriations Act 2026, allots USD 500 million for Taiwan

Washington DC [US], July 21 : The United States House of Representatives on Friday passed the Department of Defence Appropriations Act, 2026, which includes USD 500 million for Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported on Sunday.

As per the report by Focus Taiwan, the bill, which totals USD 831.5 billion in discretionary spending, passed in a 221-209 vote.

As per the bill, the funds for Taiwan would be administered by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency and will remain available through Sept 30, 2027, for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.

Focus Taiwan reported that the legislation authorizes the US Secretary of Defence, with the agreement of the US Secretary of State, to use the funds to assist Taiwan in procurement of defence articles and services, and military training.

It further noted that Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed an amendment to remove the USD 500 million in Taiwan-related funding from the bill. In her remarks on the floor of the House, she argued that the amount marked a USD 100 million increase from the previous year.

"Increasing foreign aid to Taiwan will only increase their reliance on the United States", Greene said and added that the US, with its USD 37 trillion in national debt, could not afford to continue foreign assistance to "other countries."

She also warned against potentially "instigating World War Three with China" and said the United States should focus on its own border before addressing those of other countries, including Taiwan and Ukraine. According to Focus Taiwan, her amendment was rejected in a 421-6 vote following bipartisan opposition.

Speaking against Greene's amendment, Republican Rep Ken Calvert said that the Trump administration had issued a policy statement the day before calling for more aid for Taiwan, recommending USD 1 billion. He also noted that the proposal could have been considered if the White House Office of Management and Budget had submitted relevant materials on time.

As per Focus Taiwan, Calvert stated that supporting Taiwan aligns with the core interests of the United States. "The funding will go a long way to make sure that Taiwan has the resources necessary to help prevent a Chinese invasion"... "That's the position of the Trump administration and that's the position of this bill," he added.

Democratic Rep Betty McCollum said, "Taiwan is threatened by the People's Republic of China" and warned that other nations, including the Philippines, would also be at risk "if Taiwan falls."

"This bill will assist Taiwan in preparing their military, increasing their readiness and their deterrence capabilities," she added.

According to the report by Focus Taiwan, the committee directed the US Secretary of Defence to submit a funding plan to the House and Senate appropriations committees within 60 days of the law taking effect. Under US law, the bill must pass the US Senate in the same form before it can be sent to the president for signing.

