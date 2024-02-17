US House of Representatives passes Uyghur Policy Act 2023

Washington, DC [US], February 17 : Prominent United States (US) Congresswoman and the representative of the 40th district of California Young Kim, announced the undisputed passing of the Uyghur Policy Act 2023 by the US House of Representatives.

In a post shared on the social media platform 'X' the Congresswoman stated, "We must show through our words and actions that we stand against Uyghur genocide and the CCP's repeated disinformation, coercion, & abuse. I'm thrilled my Uyghur Policy Act passed the House to do exactly that. Let's get this done."

Further, in a press statement, the US representative said that "the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the Uyghur Policy Act of 2023 (H.R. 2766), led by Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) to help the United States take concrete steps to support Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities subject to atrocities by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)."

This bipartisan, bicameral bill would create a strategy to raise awareness of the persecution of Uyghurs and direct the State Department to effectively respond to human rights challenges in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"This bipartisan, bicameral bill would create a comprehensive, multilateral strategy to raise international awareness of the persecution of Uyghurs, direct the State Department to effectively respond to human rights challenges in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and push back on the CCP efforts to silence Uyghur voices" the statement added,

Notably, the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have been repeatedly silenced, detained, imprisoned, tortured, and brainwashed in concentration camps led by the Chinese Communist Party.

Moreover, the Uyghur Policy Act equips the US with tools to support the basic human rights and distinct identities of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region which are prone to the CCP's inhumane treatment.

"I thank Rep. Bera for co-leading this bill with me, the 106 cosponsors for your support, and all who joined this effort to stop Uyghur genocide. I will continue to fight to get this done, firmly push back against the CCP's abuses, and support human rights and freedom around the world," she added.

Additionally, Ami Bera a member of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee and a co-lead on the Uyghur Policy Act with Kim expressed joy to see the Uyghur Policy Act pass by a broad bipartisan majority in the House.

"This bill takes crucial steps to bolster American efforts to safeguard the distinct ethnic, religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of the Uyghur people and promote respect for human rights and religious freedom in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The United States Congress must remain vigilant in our efforts to uphold human rights at home and abroad," she added.

Another prominent human rights activist and the Executive Director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project Omer Kanat also said that this will give huge hope to Uyghurs, further asking the Senate to act without delay.

"This House vote gives huge hope to Uyghurs. Our people are now suffering the 7th year of ongoing atrocity crimes. With Rep. Kim's hard work and tremendous bipartisan support for passage of the Uyghur Policy Act, Uyghurs know they are not forgotten. We are asking the Senate to act without delay," she said.

