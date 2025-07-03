US House Republicans advance 'Big Beautiful Bill' to final vote; Trump gets vexed at rebels, says ' MAGA not happy"

Washington DC [US], July 3 : As the US House of Representatives heads for final vote in passing Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill', the US President on Thursday lashed out at Republican party senators for stalling the bill in a procedural vote.

Republicans eventually advanced the tax cut and spending bill with a 219-213 vote but not before Trump took to social media to express his ire stating that the defiance was costing him votes.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT'S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!"

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1940627290217763270

The House voted 219-213 overnight on Wednesday, after hours of delay, to advance President the "big, beautiful bill" for debate before a final vote. GOP leaders had to overcome pushback over the Senate's changes, CBS News reported.

That latest vote began at about 9:30pm (local time) Wednesday.

Trump has a self-imposed July 4 deadline on lawmakers to get the bill signed into law.

As of 1 o'clock (local time) Thursday morning, five House Republicans had voted no, which was theoretically enough for the rule vote to fail but left the vote open, and lawmakers can change from no to yes. Eight Republicans hadn't voted. Republicans were only able to afford three defections if all members were present and voting.

The GOP leaders held open the vote on the rule to govern debate on the bill for an extended period of time as they worked to flip "no" votes and win over key holdouts. The tally was 219 to 213 with only one GOP no vote- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, CNN reported.

House Republican leaders had aimed to move ahead quickly on the signature legislation of Trump's second-term agenda, which includes ramped-up spending for border security, defence and energy production and extends trillions of dollars in tax cuts, partially offset by substantial cuts to health care and nutrition programs, as per CBS News.

But some House Republicans, who voted to pass an earlier version of the bill in May, are unhappy with the Senate's changes, CBS News reported.

Potential holdouts, including moderates and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, met with Trump on Wednesday as the White House put pressure on House Republicans to vote for the bill. One lawmaker called the meetings "very productive." But GOP Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told reporters earlier Wednesday that he expected the procedural vote to fail in the afternoon.

The Republican-controlled US Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, with a 51-50 vote with Vice-President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

